Deputies: Man arrested for burglarizing a Hernando County bank

The sheriff's office says the man was on probation for a similar incident.

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies say they've arrested a man who was behind a recent bank burglary while being on probation for a similar incident.

The sheriff's office says at 10:49 p.m. last Friday, Tyrone Brinkley, 52, broke into a Synovus Bank near South Broad Street and Candlelight Boulevard. They say he was able to steal various rolls of coins before driving away in a four-door sedan.

Detectives say surveillance footage led them to Brinkley because of how similar the burglary was to one that occurred in the county several years before. Brinkley, they say, had just served an eight-year federal prison sentence for burglarizing a bank and was on probation at the time.

His probation officer told detectives that he worked at Waste Management in Tampa, detectives say. With the assistance of the Tampa Police Department, investigators were able to track Brinkley down at work, at which point they say he fled. K-9 units would find Brinkley hiding in nearby bushes.

The sheriff's office says Brinkley faces charges for burglary and fleeing law enforcement. He is currently being held in Hillsborough County jail without bond.