Deputies find missing Hernando child

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — UPDATE: Deputies says Emmalee Linton has been found safe and unharmed.

Previous story is below.

Have you seen Emmalee? Deputies say they need help finding the missing 10-year-old out of Hernando County.

The sheriff's office says Emmalee Linton went to school Wednesday morning at Westside Elementary and remained there until classes were dismissed. As students left, authorities say Linton did not get on her school bus. Instead, deputies believe she walked away from the school campus.

It's unknown if she was alone or left with another individual. The sheriff's office says it's checking with friends and classmates to find Emmalee but has gotten no results.

Law enforcement says she was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue leggings, black sneakers and carrying a purple "galaxy" backpack.