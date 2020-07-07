x
Deputies responded to barricaded, wanted person in Spring Hill

SWAT and crisis negotiators are also responding to the scene on Sedgefiled Avenue.
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff Deputies are currently on scene of a barricaded/wanted person in Spring Hill.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are also responding to the scene on Sedgefiled Avenue.

Residents in the immediate area are asked to remain indoors, in a safe place, unless directed by deputies to relocate.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

