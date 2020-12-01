MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — There’s a missing and endangered 75-year-old woman Hernando County.

Deputies said Florence Jean Tebo was last seen Saturday morning at her home on Husek Street in Masaryktown. She was driving a white 2015 Chevrolet City Express Van with Michigan tag DJK6100.

Tebo has memory impairment and doesn’t have her medicine with her, deputies said. Investigators said they think Tebo might be heading to Michigan.

Her family told deputies she doesn’t like driving at night or staying at hotels so she might be at a rest stop.

If anyone knows where she is, they are asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

