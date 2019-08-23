SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a car.

Deputies say the crash happened at Henderson Street and Masada Lane in Spring Hill. The sheriff's office said the school bus was rear-ended by a car.

Authorities say there were 11 elementary-age students on the bus at the time of the crash. The students are from Suncoast Elementary School.

The sheriff's office said everyone involved reported no injuries, but they are still being checked out by first responders.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

