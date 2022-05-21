Deputies search for Masaryktown woman missing for 5 days

Family members say it's "highly unusual" for Sabrina Hardy to be away from home and not keep in contact with family or friends.

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a woman they say has been missing for five days.

Sabrina Hardy, 39, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Monday at her home in Masaryktown. Deputies say sometime after, she left her house and hasn't been heard from since.

Family members say it's "highly unusual" for Hardy to be away from home and not keep in contact with family or friends, according to the sheriff's office. She has also missed appointments which is also unusual behavior.

Hardy is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say they don't know what she was last seen wearing.