Have you seen Richard? Deputies search for missing, endangered man

Richard Paquet and his wife recently arrived in Florida after driving from Nova Scotia, Canada.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing man from Canada.

According to deputies, 74-year-old Richard Joseph Adolphe Paquet and his wife recently arrived in Florida after traveling all the way from Nova Scotia, Canada.

On Tuesday, Paquet got into a minor car crash in Brooksville, but the couple was not injured, the sheriff's office explains. They were able to drive away in their van from the scene.

Sometime before midnight, deputies say Paquet backed the van into a driveway in Hernando Beach, not knowing the people living at the house.

It wasn't until the morning that the owners of the house saw the van and contacted law enforcement.

Sheriff's deputies met with Paquet's wife, who reportedly seemed disoriented, and were told the couple stopped to sleep. While she was falling asleep, her husband was in the van.

But when she woke up, Paquet was gone, according to the sheriff's office.

It's unknown at this time when the 74-year-old man got out of the van and walked away. Deputies estimate it was sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"Family members state that Richard did not have any medical and/or mental health issues prior to traveling to Florida," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release. "It is unknown if he recently suffered from an unknown medical issue, causing him to act erratically."

Paquet is described as five feet, five inches, and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants.

He reportedly left his wallet and cell phone in the van.