Deputies searching for missing Hernando County man

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement at 352-754-6830.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Dominick? Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a man last seen in Hernando County.

According to the sheriff's office, Dominick Cordello, 81, was last seen at his home in High Point, a mobile home community in western/central Hernando County. Law enforcement says Cordello was driving a 2016 Ford Escape with the Florida license plate 1153NK.

Cordello was seen at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday driving east on Cortez Boulevard at Mariner Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office. Before that, deputies say witnesses saw him driving back and forth between the roadway and his home.

According to law enforcement, he may be trying to travel to New York.