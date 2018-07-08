A deputy was dragged by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Hernando County.

The deputy had stopped the vehicle on McKethan Road south of Cortez Boulevard when the suspect drove off -- dragging the deputy a short distance.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP