Deputy saves man's life after responding to a 911 hang-up call in Hernando County

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A deputy was able to save a man's life after responding to a 911 hang-up call in Hernando County.
According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the call came from an apartment complex in Spring Hill at around 10 a.m. Monday.
Deputy Kent arrived at the complex and noticed a toddler walking around the parking lot without any supervision.
The deputy then saw one of the apartment doors wide open and decided to walk with the child to investigate. That's when the sheriff's office says Deputy Kent found an unconscious man lying on the floor, not breathing and without a pulse.
HCSO says the deputy began performing chest compressions and eventually resuscitated the man.
Authorities were able to reunite the child and parents. It is not clear what the relationship between the unconscious man and the child is.
The sheriff's office says the man had a medical episode and is expected to make a full recovery. Authorities did not disclose what that medical episode was.
