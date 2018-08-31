SPRING HILL, Fla.—A Hernando County deputy shot and killed a pit bull after it reportedly attacked another deputy during an investigation.

Deputies were at the home of a student who was accused of battering a bus driver Thursday evening, said deputies.

As deputies spoke to the student’s family members, the dog started to act aggressively, according to investigators.

A family member put the dog in the garage while the deputies continued their investigation. A short time later, somebody accidentally opened the garage door and the pit bull charged one of the deputies and bit his arm, said investigators.

The deputy was able to break free, but the dog reportedly tried to bite him again. That was when the other deputy on scene shot the dog and killed it, said law enforcement.

The dog was transported to Hernando County Animal Services for rabies testing.

The deputy who was bitten by the dog was treated at the scene.

The juvenile who allegedly battered the bus driver was charged with misdemeanor battery and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.

