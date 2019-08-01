SPRING HILL, Fla. -- Hernando County Sheriff's deputies are trying to identify a man found dead in the middle of the frontage road near St. Lucy's plaza in Spring Hill, and they've released a sketch as part of their effort to determine his name.

His body was found just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 5.

At first, detectives thought he was the victim of a hit-and-run. But, an investigation ruled that out because there were not any obvious signs of injury and no evidence of a crash.

Authorities now believe the man suffered a medical episode and fell to the ground.

He wasn't carrying any identification so deputies are trying to figure out who he was.

The victim is described as a white man in his 50s. He was wearing a blue long-sleeve Avenger's T-shirt, Blue Dickies pants and black sneakers.

Law enforcement said he might be from the Berkeley Manor area or a nearby neighborhood.

Detectives are asking anyone living in Spring Hill to check on male neighbors who may live alone or frequently go out walking.

"If you observe mail and/or newspapers piling up, please contact our office," Hernando County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Denise Moloney wrote in an email.

If you think you recognize the man, you are urged to call Det. Mike O'Brien at 352-754-6830.

