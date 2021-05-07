Family dog dies after Dade City home goes up in flames

Crews say the fire resulted in a total loss of the family home.

DADE CITY, Fla. — One Hernando County family is mourning the loss of their dog after their home went up in flames overnight, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

Hernando County firefighters say they responded to a call on the 34000 block of Woodland Circle in Dade City along with firefighters from Pasco and Sumter counties around 1:55 a. m. Friday morning.

Homeowners told the fire department that all five family members evacuated their home after one family member smelled smoke and discovered a fire in the carport.

Fire crews arrived within nine minutes and were able to get the burn under control at 3:13 a.m., according to the report.

Firefighters say the fire resulted in a total loss of the family home as well as the loss of the family dog. The family has been referred to the Red Cross for assistance.

The fire marshall determined that the fire started in the carport.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services says it responded with a total of 23 people along with engines and crews from Pasco and Sumter counties.

Firefighters want to remind the community to change smoke detector batteries twice a year and conduct routine checks of the home for fire hazards.