Sheriff: 3 St. Petersburg men arrested in connection to dollar store thefts

Deputies say the men drove to Spring Hill from St. Petersburg.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Three men from St. Petersburg were arrested in connection to two dollar store thefts in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say their investigation began just before 2 p.m. at the Family Dollar Store located at 10620 Northcliffe Blvd. in Spring Hill. They say they got a call about a robbery in progress.

The sheriff's office says the 911 caller told dispatch two men left the store carrying two white plastic garbage bags full of stolen merchandise from the store. A clerk chased after them and one of the men dropped his bag of stolen goods when he was getting away, the agency continued.

Deputies say they reviewed surveillance video of the theft and saw two men wearing ski masks and baseball caps trying "to hide their identities."

The clerk reportedly told deputies they saw the men get into a silver sedan and drive away.

Not even an hour later, around 2:46 p.m., another 911 came in about a theft at the Dollar General Store at 865 S. Broad St.

The thieves' descriptions matched the ones at the Family Dollar theft, the sheriff's office said. In this crime, the men also left the store with white trash bags full of stolen merchandise.

A witness at the Dollar General theft told deputies the men left the store in a 2020 Nissan Altima and noted what direction they were driving in, the sheriff's office said. Deputies say they found the car and were able to stop the car at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Hurban Street in Masaryktown.

The sheriff's office says deputies found three men inside the car along with eight full bags of stolen goods.

Deputies say they also found 4.7 grams of marijuana divided into 16 separate baggies. All three men were arrested and taken into custody.

The men were identified as 22-year-old Johnny King III, 22-year-old Antone Jones Jr. and 22-year-old Alex A. Street. Deputies say the men were from the St. Petersburg area and drove to Hernando County.

The sheriff's office says Street told deputies he and the others stole from numerous stores. However, Street told investigators the thefts were done by King and Jones and he stayed in the car every time, the agency said.