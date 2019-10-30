WEBSTER, Florida — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a domestic-related shooting in Webster.

The incident was first reported at 11:12 p.m. in the area of Treiman Boulevard.

The suspect in the shooting is in custody and all parties involved in this incident are accounted for, and there is no danger to the community, the sheriff's office stated in a news release.

Due to Marcy's Law, information available at this time is limited.

No additional details will be provided until after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

