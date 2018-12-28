A man called "Disney" is headed to prison for dealing drugs, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they received five anonymous tips that a man known on the street as "Disney" was trafficking drugs at a home in the 11000 block of Linden Drive in Spring Hill.

Investigators later discovered Disney's real name was Walter Peter Gabrielsen. Between November and December of this year, detectives said they bought drugs from the 46-year-old man twice.

A search warrant was then obtained for the home on Linden Drive, and on Dec. 14, Gabrielsen was arrested.

He took a plea deal, and a judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Jail records show he was previously arrested five times, including on fraud, traffic and drug charges.

