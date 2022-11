The incident happened on Marvelwood Road, just south of Osprey Avenue in Hernando County, according to FHP.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — A 44-year-old man is dead and a 37-year-old woman is in the hospital after both were hit by an SUV early Saturday morning in Hernando County, according to a news release.

FHP says the 19-year-old driver was going northbound on Marvelwood Road, just south of Osprey Avenue where both pedestrians were walking in the roadway.

"As a result, the vehicle struck both pedestrians," the news release reads.