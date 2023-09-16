FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center in Hernando County

The centers will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a Disaster Recovery Center for residents affected by Hurricane Idalia in Hernando County.

The centers will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Spring Hill Library Branch

on 9220 Spring Hill Drive.

A news release explains that DRCs serve as a place where people can access various services and information related to disaster recovery including:

Apply for assistance.

Learn the status of your FEMA application.

Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

Find housing and rental assistance information.

Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

Officials say it is imperative that those who are affected by Hurricane Idalia at least make an application for the Individual Assistance (IA) and Small Business Administration programs even if they do not ultimately go through with it.

By not applying, applicants could jeopardize some ability to make applications for future assistance or programs.