FHP: Driver left with serious injuries after crashing into utility pole, water main pipe, tree

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was left with serious injuries after a crash early Saturday morning, a news release from Florida Highway Patrol reports.
The car was traveling northbound at a fast speed on Mariner Boulevard, approaching Bali Lane, when the driver lost control, troopers explain.
This led the car to reportedly leave the roadway and crash into a utility pole.
The car continued to crash into a water main pipe, a utility pole support cable and a tree before rotating to a complete stop, FHP reports.
The man suffered serious injuries from the crash.