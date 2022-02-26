x
Hernando County

FHP: 1 person dead, 2 seriously injured after car crash on US-19

The 67-year-old passenger of an SUV died from her injuries while the two drivers suffered from serious injuries.
HERNANDO, Fla. — A 67-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a car crash Friday evening in Hernando County, a news release from Florida Highway Patrol reports.

An SUV traveling eastbound on Happy Days Drive was stopped at an intersection at the same time a car was driving southbound on U.S. Route 19 approaching the intersection.

Troopers say the 18-year-old driver of the SUV failed to see the other car and turned left onto US-19. She drove directly into the path of the car.

The front of the other car crashed into the left side of the SUV, where the 67-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat, FHP explains.

Both the SUV and car rotate to a final stop in the median break of the road.

After being transported to a hospital, the 67-year-old passenger died from her injuries, according to troopers. The two drivers suffered from serious injuries.

