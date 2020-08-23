FHP: 'Reckless' driver leads troopers on chase before crashing into cruiser

Troopers are asking the public for help tracking down the driver.

SPRING HILL, Fla — Troopers need your help tracking down a "reckless" driver who they say led them on a chase and hit the side of a patrol car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was on a routine patrol Saturday evening when a green Ford Ranger was seen driving in a reckless manner on U.S. 41 southbound near Grand Entrada Boulevard.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the driver took off and led them on a short chase. FHP says they attempted a PIT maneuver but the driver braked abruptly and struck the side of the trooper’s patrol car.

The FHP says the trooper terminated the pursuit soon after as the driver began driving in the wrong direction.

Investigators later found the displayed license plate was not assigned to the pickup truck.

Anyone with information to help locate and identify the suspect vehicle and driver is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.

