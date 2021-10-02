HCFES: Fire starts in patio storage room after liquid propane rags were left in trash can

The homeowner went to check what the "boom in the patio area" was and saw fire in the patio storage room.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported residential fire Friday evening, a news release reports.

The call came in by the owner of the home who reported a "boom in the patio area," Hernando County Fire PIO Kenneth D. Wannen said in the release. The homeowner went to check what the sound was and saw fire in the patio storage room.

HCFES says the owner grabbed a garden hose and put out the fire before the fire department arrived at the home. The crew reportedly advanced a hose stream and extinguished the remaining smoldering fires and checked the attic space for fire extension.

Wannen reported that the fire didn't go beyond the area where it started. There was damage to the inside of the patio storage room along with the edges of the roof.

After investigation, crews on scene believe that the fire originated from cleaning rags that were use to season a liquid propane grill that was placed in a trash can, the release explains.

"HCFES would like to remind the community that smoke detectors save lives by alerting occupants and it is important to change the batteries twice a year," Wannen wrote.