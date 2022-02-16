Firefighters: Hernando pole barn engulfed in flames

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Firefighters spent Wednesday afternoon battling flames from a Hernando pole barn.
According to fire rescue, at 1:27 p.m. crews responded to reports of a fire at the 12000 block of Old Crystal River Road in Brooksville. The calls came from neighbors saying a shed had exploded, fire rescue says.
When firefighters arrived, they say they found a pole barn engulfed in flames. Fire rescue says the fire was extinguished within 45 minutes.
The Florida Forestry Services is currently investigating the fire. Fire officials say the cause is still unknown but the homeowners were out of state.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services says it would like to remind the community of the danger of storing gasoline cans in homes or shades. According to fire rescue, gasoline should be stored in containers and at least 50 feet from sources of ignition.