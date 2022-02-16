Firefighters: Hernando pole barn engulfed in flames

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Firefighters spent Wednesday afternoon battling flames from a Hernando pole barn.

According to fire rescue, at 1:27 p.m. crews responded to reports of a fire at the 12000 block of Old Crystal River Road in Brooksville. The calls came from neighbors saying a shed had exploded, fire rescue says.

When firefighters arrived, they say they found a pole barn engulfed in flames. Fire rescue says the fire was extinguished within 45 minutes.

The Florida Forestry Services is currently investigating the fire. Fire officials say the cause is still unknown but the homeowners were out of state.