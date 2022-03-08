10 Florida inmates, officers hurt in I-75 crash

Their injuries are said to be minor.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A driver crashed into the back of a sheriff's office van transporting several inmates early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Its driver, a 26-year-old man from Ocala, Florida, didn't slow down and crashed into the back of a Pasco County Sheriff's Office van just before 5 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75, the FHP said in a news release.

The crash happened just across the county line in Hernando County.