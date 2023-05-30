Hernando sheriff: Man dies after fighting with neighbor over dogs

An investigation is ongoing.

WEEKI WACHEE GARDENS, Fla. — A man died from an apparent cardiac event following a fight with a neighbor Sunday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded around 6:41 p.m. to a home on Galloway Road after being told a man was lying unresponsive on a driveway. He and two other friends had just been hanging out.

At some point, however, the neighbor — who also was among the friend group — came up with his dog, the sheriff's office said. The neighbor's dog began interacting with the man's dog, and the neighbor "nudged" the man's dog several times in an attempt to get them to stop.

The man asked the neighbor to stop nudging his dog, but he reportedly did it again.

That's when the two got into a fight that lasted for several minutes before the neighbor was asked to go home, deputies said. The man then began to experience symptoms of a cardiac event before collapsing on the driveway.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office did not release the identities of those involved.