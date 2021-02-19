Former mayor of Brooksville arrested on federal child pornography charges, US Attorney's Office says

According to federal investigators, some of the images found appear to be recorded in his home.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Kevin Hohn, a former mayor of Brooksville has been charged with having and distributing child pornography, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Federal investigators say they got a search warrant following a federal criminal complaint to search Hohn's house. When they entered the home, they say Hohn was sitting in his office at his computer with an external hard drive attached.

Investigators say the hard drive had more than 100 images of child pornography on it. Some images appear to be recorded inside Hohn's home, according to investigators.

Investigators say Hohn is a retired Special Agent with the IRS criminal investigation in addition to formerly serving as Brooksville's mayor.

He is charged with possession and distribution of images depicting child sex abuse.