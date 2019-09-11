BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County lost one of its former commissioners this week.

The Hernando County Administration said former Commissioner Rose Rocco died Thursday at age 78.

Rocco was known in the community for her civic involvement and her compassion for people who needed help.

She served on the Board of County Commission to the citizens of Hernando County from Nov. 21, 2006 through Nov. 15, 2010. She was the president of Friends of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park and was the Founder of Operation P.R.I.D.E. Inc.

A celebration of life for Rocco will be held from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 12, at Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes - Seven Hills Chapel in Spring Hill.

You can read more about the former commissioner's life here.

