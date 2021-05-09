Memorial service will be held for fallen Hernando County detective

Det. Tommy Breedlove passed away last Saturday after being hospitalized from contracting the virus.

INVERNESS, Fla. — Funeral processions for a Hernando County detective who recently died of COVID-19 will be held this weekend, the sheriff's office has announced.

Detective Tommy Breedlove died last Saturday after being hospitalized from contracting the virus. He was 54 years old.

The sheriff's office says from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, a private viewing will be held for Breedlove's family at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. There will be a public viewing immediately after.

Following a memorial service at 3 p.m., there will be a procession to the Lake Lindsey Cemetery.

Breedlove worked in Major Case Investigations and had been the leader of the agency's Sexual Offender/Sexual Predator Monitoring program (SPOT) since it started in 2006. During his 15 years with the program, the sheriff's office said Breedlove "worked tirelessly" tracking and monitoring every sexual offender and predator who moved into and out of Hernando County.