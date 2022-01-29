Strong winds cause garage fire to spread to attic in Spring Hill home

A woman who lived in the house was able to escape before fire officials arrived.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A fire that started in a garage spread through the attic of a Spring Hill home Saturday evening resulting in a total loss, fire officials say.

At around 4:05 p.m., Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a house fire on Norvell Road in Spring Hill. The woman who lived inside the home made the call, authorities say, reporting that her car was on fire in the garage. She was able to quickly exit safely before fire officials arrived.

HCFES arrived in less than five minutes ad saw smoke and fire billowing from the garage which spread to the attic due to Saturday's strong wind.

Fire crews used several hose streams and were able to put the fire out within 45 minutes, authorities say.

The fire caused extensive damage resulting in a total loss of the home. Red Cross is assisting the homeowner at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. HCFES responded with three fire engines, two ALS medic units, one Squad, one Air Truck, two battalion chiefs, and fire corps, for a total of 19 personnel.