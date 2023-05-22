Officials: Large gas leak in Hernando County causing road closures

Hernando County Fire Rescue said in a tweet crews were on the scene at the intersection of U.S. 98 and the Suncoast Parkway.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A large gas leak Monday evening in Hernando County caused a couple of road closures in the area, officials say.

As a result of the gas leak, U.S. 98 is closed east and westbound. Suncoast Parkway southbound off-ramp at U.S. 98 is also closed.