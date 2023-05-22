x
Hernando County

Officials: Large gas leak in Hernando County causing road closures

Hernando County Fire Rescue said in a tweet crews were on the scene at the intersection of U.S. 98 and the Suncoast Parkway.
Credit: Hernando County Fire Rescue

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A large gas leak Monday evening in Hernando County caused a couple of road closures in the area, officials say. 

As a result of the gas leak, U.S. 98 is closed east and westbound. Suncoast Parkway southbound off-ramp at U.S. 98 is also closed. 

The county's fire hazmat team is also at the location of the incident as they conduct air monitoring and use a drone to assess the leak.  Authorities say the roadways will remain closed for an extended time frame and drivers are asked to use alternative routes. 

