Hernando deputies hogtie loitering gator in Wendy's parking lot

FWC took the unwanted guest into custody.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies were in for more than a Frosty Wednesday when they had to escort a surprising guest from a Wendy's parking lot.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about a loitering alligator, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, deputies had to reach out to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for backup.

The unwanted guest was taken into custody by FWC after being hogtied. It's still unknown if the gator received its burger and fries.