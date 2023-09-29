Check your policy: Government shutdown may impact your flood insurance coverage

If a shutdown occurs and your policy expires or is up for renewal soon you could be without coverage as the NFIP, managed by FEMA.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Funding for FEMA, the federal agency that responds to hurricanes and provides flood insurance for more than a million Floridians, hangs in the balance of a potential shutdown.

Sixty-eight percent of homeowners who have flood insurance get their coverage through what’s called the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). If a shutdown occurs and your policy expires or is up for renewal soon you could be without coverage as the NFIP, managed by FEMA won’t be able to write policies until a shutdown is over.

This is especially of concern in Florida where we are in the height of hurricane season, and many homeowners are still dealing with flood damage from Hurricane Idalia.

The good news, flood insurance claims made in the wake of that storm will still be processed, but future protection could be in jeopardy for many in the event of a shutdown.

“No new National Flood Insurance Program policies can be written, renewals will be put on hold,” said Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute. “In most cases, you don't want to take a chance and say, well, I could live without flood insurance for a couple of months. In Florida, you can't."

For some that’s not even an option, those getting new homeowners’ policies with the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance must have flood coverage — same with those buying a home.

“Approximately 1300 real estate closings across the U.S. daily could be derailed. Because those transactions require flood insurance to be part of your mortgage,” Friedlander explained. He said the good news is more private flood insurers are writing policies in Florida so there are options for people.

“It's worth a call to your agent, check it out, see what options are out there,” adding it’s better than taking a risk for an unknown amount of time.“It's very concerning to see the potential of homeowners and business owners not having flood coverage for what could be catastrophic damage from a landfalling hurricane late in the season.”