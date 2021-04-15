Have you seen Nikilya? Deputies search for missing endangered woman from Hernando County

Deputies say she hasn't been seen since April 5.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Nikilya? Hernando County Sheriff's deputies say they are searching for a missing woman they believe is endangered.

According to the sheriff's office, 18-year-old Nikilya Davis was last seen around 7 a.m. April 5 when she was released from the county detention center.

Deputies say her family arranged to have her picked up but when transportation arrived she wasn't there. Deputies say they believe she left on foot.

The sheriff's office says Nikilya has "a diminished mental capacity" and "may be unable to adequately care for herself or make decisions that are in her best interest."

Nikilya is five foot six inches tall, weighs about 144 pounds and has black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

If you have seen Nikilya or know where she is, you're asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.