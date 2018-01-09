HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla.—A flood warning for the Withlacoochee River at Trilby was extended until 8:00 p.m. Monday night by The National Weather Service.

NWS reported the river was in a minor flood stage at almost 12-and-a-half feet. A forecast showed two to four more inches of rain are expected to fall between this Saturday and next Saturday.

NWS warned people to expect additional flooding in places that usually get repeated rounds of heavy rain.

Currently, there are eight road closures in the area.

Sudan Drive in Ridge Manor

Meridian Street in Ridge Manor

WPA Road about 100 feet south of the Mondon Hill and WPA intersection

Packingham Drive from Richardson Boulevard to Rose Bloom Ave.

Cockleberry Drive from N. Canal Street to Rose Bloom Avenue

Rose Bloom Avenue

Coley Street from Shasta Street to Coral Rock Drive

Smallman Street from Teakwood Drive to Karwich Avenue

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP