Bus crash in Hernando County sends 2 to hospital

HERNANDO, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a bus Thursday night in Hernando County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the bus was heading south on Commercial Way and was in the left turn lane as it approached the Hexam Road intersection. Troopers said an SUV that was driving north was also approaching the intersection.

Troopers said the bus tried to make a left turn onto Hexam Road and drove into the path of the SUV. The front left corner of the bus hit the front corner of the SUV, according to investigators.

The crash forced the bus to spin and end up facing north in the intersection, investigators said. The SUV came to a stop n the northbound outside lane of Commercial Way, troopers said. The bus and the SUV stayed on the scene following the crash, according to troopers.

Troopers said two people who were on the bus were taken to the hospital.

