Man who shot at group with assault rifle on Thanksgiving arrested, sheriff's office says

Jamerson Badger, 24, is facing eight counts of aggravated assault among other charges.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies have arrested a man they say shot a at a group of people with an assault rifle on Thanksgiving Day.

It happened in the area of School Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

in south Brooksville.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say they learned a man in a silver Chrysler 200 opened fire with an assault rifle on a group of people who were socializing outside.

According to the sheriff's office, the car was spotted driving away and was found a short time later abandoned in the parking area of the Freedom Gardens Apartment complex.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the driver as Jamerson Badger, 24. He was located and arrested on Dec. 1.

Badger, who has five previous arrests in Hernando County, was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon along with felon in possession of a firearm.

He was also charged with violation of probation, as he is currently on

probation in Citrus County.