Hernando County

Barricaded person isn't alone in Brooksville, sheriff's office says

Deputies are urging people to stay indoors, adding that the individual may be armed.
Credit: Sky 10

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has responded to a situation involving a barricaded person in Brooksville.

Deputies were dispatched to Oakdale Avenue near Dan Lynn Street.

First responders say the barricaded person is not alone and may be armed with a gun. It was not immediately clear who the person was or what led up to the situation.

"Neighbors are asked to remain indoors, unless directed otherwise by law
enforcement," the sheriff's office wrote in an email. "Please avoid this area until the situation has been resolved."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

