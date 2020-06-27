Boat explodes in Hernando County, injuring multiple people

It's not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says a boat exploded at the Hernando Beach Boat Ramp.

Patients are being treated and airlifted from the scene, deputies say. They did not immediately say how many people were hurt -- only indicating more than one.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers are in the area and have shut down the boat ramp, which will be closed for more than an hour.

First responders are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

