Hernando deputies arrest man accused of shooting at traffic crash

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man accused of shooting toward people following a crash on Mariner Boulevard and speeding off on a motorcycle.

Law enforcement was called around 12:40 p.m. Monday to an area near Mariner and Cortez boulevards, according to an agency news release.

As the deputies arrived, the man fired one or more shots from a gun toward other people involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said, adding that he then sped off on a motorcycle.

Deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol, with a sheriff's office helicopter flying overhead, caught the man driving his motorcycle into a garage on Arcadia Avenue in Spring Hill.

He was arrested as he left the home, according to the agency.

The sheriff's office says it's investigating two crime scenes: one at the crash scene and another at the home on Arcadia Avenue. At least one person was hurt, it added.