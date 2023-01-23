Hernando deputies arrest man accused of shooting at traffic crash

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man accused of shooting toward people following a crash on Mariner Boulevard and speeding off on a motorcycle.
Law enforcement was called around 12:40 p.m. Monday to an area near Mariner and Cortez boulevards, according to an agency news release.
As the deputies arrived, the man fired one or more shots from a gun toward other people involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said, adding that he then sped off on a motorcycle.
Deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol, with a sheriff's office helicopter flying overhead, caught the man driving his motorcycle into a garage on Arcadia Avenue in Spring Hill.
He was arrested as he left the home, according to the agency.
The sheriff's office says it's investigating two crime scenes: one at the crash scene and another at the home on Arcadia Avenue. At least one person was hurt, it added.
Anyone with information bout the case is asked to call the Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS.