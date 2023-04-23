Hernando County fire crews battling brush fire

Officials are asking those in the area to use caution.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire crews are currently battling a brush fire off Suncoast Parkway and Cortez Boulevard at the northbound exit ramp, according to a tweet.

#BREAKING HCFR crews are currently battleing a brush fire off the Suncoast Parkway and Cortez Blvd at the NB exit ramp. Use caution in the area. #hcfr #hcfrnow #brushfire @FFS_Withlacooch pic.twitter.com/8jms3gpiCH — Hernando County Fire (@HernandoCoFire) April 23, 2023

On April 11, county officials issued a county-wide burn ban following the ongoing lack of rain and hot temperatures.

Under the burn ban, all outdoor burning not permitted by the Florida Forest Service is prohibited. In addition, bonfires, campfires, and burning vegetation (yard) debris are not allowed. The burn ban does not apply to cooking or using barbecue equipment as long as it's a contained gas or charcoal grill.

The community should know that even simply tossing a lit cigarette into the grass can ignite a brush fire putting people in danger and threatening homes and businesses, the sheriff's office said.

The burn ban will be in effect until the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners determines that emergency drought conditions no longer exist.

If you wish to report violations of the burn ban, contact the Hernando County Communications Center at 352-754-6830.