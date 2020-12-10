Deputies: Man arrested after killing father-in-law, shooting at law enforcement

Citrus County deputies said William Poole shot and killed his family member following an argument.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old man is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault following a SWAT situation on Saturday in Hernando County.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office was called out to the scene of an armed person barricaded in a home and reports of shots fired near the intersection of Highway 41 and Van Ness Road.

The sheriff's office's Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT helped remove four people from the scene nearby.

Deputies said the man responsible for the incident is William Poole of Hernando. Witnesses told detectives that Poole shot and killed his 80-year-old father-in-law following an argument, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Poole then continued to fire at law enforcement and neighboring homes "until deputies convinced Poole to put down his weapon and surrender," investigators said. Deputies said that took about an hour.

Poole was charged with second-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond is set at $255,000.

