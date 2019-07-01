SPRING HILL, Fla. -- The Hernando County hazmat team investigated what it says was a suspicious substance that tested negative.

The sheriff's office and fire rescue responded to a home on Copper Hill Road in the Sterling Hill subdivision, according to a news release.

Residents told police they received a package from China in the mail earlier in the day and did not recall ordering anything.

When one of the residents opened one of the bags, a white powdery substance spilled out and the resident quickly placed both bags and the box outside before calling the police.

Deputies wearing protective gear responded to the house and removed the substance and the home was evacuated.

Authorities say the substance has tested negative, and it will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for additional tests.

There were no reported injuries.

