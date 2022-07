People are asked to avoid the area near Silas Court.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are trying to get a person held up inside a house to come outside and surrender.

Law enforcement responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the home on Silas Court, located in the East Linden Estates neighborhood, to try and get in touch with the person, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Since then, some communication has been ongoing.

People are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.