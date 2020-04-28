All Hernando County parks and beaches will reopen to the public on April 29.

Commissioners met Tuesday and voted to reopen the parks and beaches Wednesday, including Alfred McKethan/Pine Island Park and the Rogers Park beach area.

Beachgoers and park visitors are still being asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and abide by these restrictions:

No organized sports, events or large gatherings are allowed

County buildings and pavilions cannot be rented

People should stay 6 feet away from others

No gathering in groups

People should wash their hands often and use cloth face coverings when around others

Cover coughs and sneezes

