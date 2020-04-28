All Hernando County parks and beaches will reopen to the public on April 29.
Commissioners met Tuesday and voted to reopen the parks and beaches Wednesday, including Alfred McKethan/Pine Island Park and the Rogers Park beach area.
Beachgoers and park visitors are still being asked to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and abide by these restrictions:
- No organized sports, events or large gatherings are allowed
- County buildings and pavilions cannot be rented
- People should stay 6 feet away from others
- No gathering in groups
- People should wash their hands often and use cloth face coverings when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
