Hernando County

Firefighters monitoring 185-acre brush fire in Hernando County

It poses no threat to any structures, according to the Department of Forestry.
Credit: Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services

BAYPORT, Fla. — A large brush fire said to be inaccessible to firefighting crews will burn throughout the night, posing no threat to any property.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services were called around 6:38 p.m. Monday for the 185-acre fire located north of Cortez Boulevard and east of Pine Island Drive, according to a news release. 

Upon arrival, crews said the fire was slow-moving and inaccessible to firefighting equipment.

The Florida Department of Forestry reports no structures are in any danger. It's moving southward, creating a large amount of smoke.

People are told to use caution if driving in the area because of reduced visibility.

