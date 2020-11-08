Firefighters monitoring 185-acre brush fire in Hernando County

BAYPORT, Fla. — A large brush fire said to be inaccessible to firefighting crews will burn throughout the night, posing no threat to any property.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services were called around 6:38 p.m. Monday for the 185-acre fire located north of Cortez Boulevard and east of Pine Island Drive, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, crews said the fire was slow-moving and inaccessible to firefighting equipment.
The Florida Department of Forestry reports no structures are in any danger. It's moving southward, creating a large amount of smoke.
People are told to use caution if driving in the area because of reduced visibility.
