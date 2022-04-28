Car crashes into house in Hernando County

The westbound lanes of Spring Hill Drive were temporarily shut down.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A car crashed into a home Thursday in Hernando County.

The sheriff's office said the car was heading west on Spring Hill Drive when it hit the house between Bentley Avenue and Carson Avenue. There was no immediate word on injuries.

The westbound lanes were blocked, as of 2 p.m.

Authorities told drivers to expect major delays and seek alternate routes if possible. Anybody in the area should move over and give emergency crews as much space as possible to work.

Sky10 is on the way to the scene.

