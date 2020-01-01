SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 7-year-old was hit by a car with his family nearby, troopers say.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Chalmer Street and Mariner Boulevard.

Troopers say the boy, identified as 7-year-old Jonathan Nunes, was riding a tricycle across the street with his father and sister when he was hit.

Nunes was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

