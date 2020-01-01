SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 7-year-old was hit by a car with his family nearby, troopers say.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Chalmer Street and Mariner Boulevard.

Troopers say the boy, identified as 7-year-old Jonathan Nunes, was riding a tricycle across the street with his father and sister when he was hit. 

Nunes was airlifted to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

child hit car spring hill 12 31 19
Bryan Farrow

