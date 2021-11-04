Hernando County courthouses evacuated following bomb threat, sheriff's office says

Law enforcement says no bomb was found.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say employees at the Hernando County Courthouse are back inside and working following a bomb threat that forced the building to be evacuated.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, just before 1 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a report of a bomb threat that had been called to both the main courthouse and the old courthouse. Law enforcement says deputies who responded began evacuating both buildings.

Authorities would enter the courthouses and conduct a search for any devices or items. The sheriff's office says nothing was found.