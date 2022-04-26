Hernando sheriff: Man's death in North Brooksville 'suspicious'

His identify has not yet been released.

NORTH BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The circumstances surrounding a man found dead Monday morning on a parcel of land in Hernando County are suspicious, the sheriff's office said.

At about 11 a.m., deputies were called out to a location in North Brooksville far off from Broad Street, where a caller reported seeing a possible body, according to a Hernando County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies found the body of an adult man when they arrived.

On Tuesday, investigators say they are working with the county's medical examiner's office to learn the cause and manner of death. The sheriff's office is not releasing the man's name, citing protections under the state's Marcy's Law.