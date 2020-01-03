BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old from the Brooksville area after they have searched for her for hours.

Deputies said Kaitlynn Apgar was last seen Sunday morning at her house just north of Brooksville. Deputies said they aren’t sure what she’s wearing besides pink Converse shoes and has a burgundy-colored Vans backpack.

Investigators said she could be considering self-harm.

Apgar is about 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees her, they should call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

